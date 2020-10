Cannon rushed three times for 12 yards and caught both his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Bears.

Cannon served as Mike Davis' backup at tailback and did decently with his handful of touches. In fact, with a long reception of 19 yards, Cannon actually outgained Davis through the air. As long as Christian McCaffrey and Reggie Bonnafon remain sidelined with ankle injuries, expect Cannon to serve behind Davis and hold very mild fantasy value.