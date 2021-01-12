Cannon finished the 2020 season with 10 carries for 33 yards and three catches on three targets for 16 yards in 14 games played.
Cannon enjoyed a depth tailback and special teams role in his first season with the Panthers. While his fantasy value should be even more limited with Christian McCaffrey (thigh) healthy next season, he's at least under contract in Carolina for another year.
More News
-
Panthers' Trenton Cannon: Could factor into Week 17 backfield•
-
Panthers' Trenton Cannon: Garners three carries•
-
Panthers' Trenton Cannon: Set for backup role in Week 10•
-
Panthers' Trenton Cannon: Garners five touches•
-
Panthers' Trenton Cannon: Set for backup role•
-
Panthers' Trenton Cannon: Earns roster spot•