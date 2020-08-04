The Panthers claimed Cannon off waivers Tuesday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.
Selected by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2018 draft, Cannon was active for all 16 games as a rookie, averaging 3.0 YPC on 38 rushes, hauling in 17 of 25 targets for 144 yards and scoring one TD. However, he was contained to one offensive snap and four appearances last season before he was placed on injured reserve Nov. 1 due to foot and ankle injuries. Cannon likely will vie with Mike Davis and Jordan Scarlett for one or two spots at the bottom of the Panthers' running back depth chart.