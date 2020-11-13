Cannon is expected to serve as the backup to Mike Davis with Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) and Reggie Bonnafon (ankle) both out Sunday against the Buccaneers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Person mentions that Alex Armah is also an option at running back, while the team could opt to promote Rodney Smith from the practice squad. Davis has previously proven himself capable of taking on a workhorse role with McCaffrey injured, so there isn't expected to be much work left over for Cannon, who has garnered more than two touches in a game only once this season.