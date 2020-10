Coach Matt Rhule said Friday that Cannon will back up Mike Davis during Sunday's game against the Falcons, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Cannon looks set to serve as Carolina's No. 2 running back versus the Falcons, with Reggie Bonnafon (undisclosed) on the practice squad injured list. Fullback Alex Armah will also play a depth role in the backfield, but Cannon would likely be the primary beneficiary of increased snaps is Davis were to get nicked up.