The Panthers selected Wallace in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 72nd overall.

Wallace might be a little more toolsy than skilled for the time being, but at the very least, the Kentucky standout is a memorable athlete at linebacker. At 6-foot-1, 237 pounds Wallace logged a 4.51-second 40-yard dash to go with a 37.5-inch vertical and 127-inch broad jump. Wallace might even have some edge-rushing potential thanks to his blitz-friendly skill set (5.5 sacks in 2023). For now, though, Wallace will likely back up both Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell.