Wallace (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wallace had a DNP-LP-LP practice log during Week 9 prep while working through a shoulder injury, but the second-year linebacker has been cleared to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups. Wallace has recorded at least five tackles in five of eight regular-season games, and 39 stops on the year is fourth most on the Panthers.