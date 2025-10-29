Wallace (head) tallied seven total tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Bills.

Wallace sustained a stinger and played just 71 percent of the Panthers' defensive snaps in the Week 8 loss -- his second-lowest snap share of the season. However, he was still incredibly impactful while on the field, bringing down Josh Allen in the first quarter. Wallace, a second-year pro from Kentucky, is one of the main reasons for Carolina's improved defense this season, recording 39 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and three passes defended over the team's first eight games. If he's healthy enough to play in the Week 9 matchup against Green Bay, he'll likely start alongside Christian Rozeboom in the Panthers' linebacker corps.