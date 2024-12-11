Wallace (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Wallace appears to have picked up a shoulder injury in Carolina's Week 14 loss to the Eagles, as he played just 37 defensive snaps (his lowest mark since Week 4) and recorded six total tackles. If the rookie linebacker from Kentucky is unable to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday, he'll likely be sidelined for a Week 15 matchup against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Productive in scaled-back role•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Logs first career sack Sunday•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Records seven stops vs. Washington•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Nine more tackles in defeat•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Leading tackler at Chicago•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Slated to start versus Chicago•