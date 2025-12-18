default-cbs-image
Wallace (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Wallace practiced in full Wednesday and played 100 percent of defensive snaps during Carolina's loss to the Saints in Week 15, recording three assisted tackles. If the starting inside linebacker is unable to resume handling full practice reps Friday, he'll be at risk of being assigned an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

