Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Full practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace (shoulder) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.
Wallace appears to be on track to return to action in Week 13 after missing the team's Week 12 loss to the 49ers on Monday Night Football due to a shoulder injury. The linebacker will have two more chances to build off of Wednesday's practice ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Rams.
More News
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Will not play Monday•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Logs another DNP•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Sits out practice to start week•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Week-to-week with shoulder injury•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Logs second sack of 2025•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Cleared to play Week 9•