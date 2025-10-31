Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Listed questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Wallace posted back-to-back limited practices Thursday and Friday after logging a DNP on Wednesday. The second-year linebacker has started all eight games this season, logging 39 tackles (24 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three pass breakups on 85 percent of the defensive snaps.
