Wallace (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Wallace posted back-to-back limited practices Thursday and Friday after logging a DNP on Wednesday. The second-year linebacker has started all eight games this season, logging 39 tackles (24 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three pass breakups on 85 percent of the defensive snaps.

