Wallace (shoulder) did not practice Friday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Wallace has opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to a shoulder injury he sustained against the Falcons in Week 11. He's considered week-to-week due to the injury, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sidelined for Monday's game against the 49ers. With Christian Rozeboom (hip) unlikely to play Week 12, Claudin Cherelus and Bam Martin-Scott are the top candidates to start at inside linebacker for the Panthers.