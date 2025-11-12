Wallace posted four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Panthers' 17-7 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Wallace sacked Tyler Shough midway through the first quarter for an eight-yard loss, though the Saints' offense overcame the sack to come away with a 21-yard field goal from Blake Grupe eight plays later. Wallace didn't post a sack through the first seven games of the regular season, but he has logged 2.0 sacks over his last three outings. The second-year linebacker is up to 52 tackles (33 solo) and four pass defenses through 10 regular-season games.