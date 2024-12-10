Wallace recorded six tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 22-16 loss at Philadelphia.
Wallace's defensive snap count of 37 was his lowest since Week 4, but he remains firmly fixed as the Panthers' second option at inside linebacker behind Josey Jewell. He could be called on more frequently in Week 15 versus the pass-happy Cowboys.
More News
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Logs first career sack Sunday•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Records seven stops vs. Washington•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Nine more tackles in defeat•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Leading tackler at Chicago•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Slated to start versus Chicago•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Carolina bound in third round•