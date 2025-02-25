Panthers general manager Dan Morgan said Tuesday at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine that Wallace (shoulder) is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Morgan said Wallace is already rehabbing and out of his sling, which provides reason for optimism that the 2024 third-round pick will be able to return to action without missing much of the offseason. Despite not playing any defensive snaps the first two weeks of the 2024 campaign, Wallace managed to compile an impressive 64 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles across 13 regular-season appearances as a rookie. With Carolina having announced an intent to move on from Shaq Thompson (Achilles) this offseason, Wallace seems a fair candidate to earn a starting spot at inside linebacker Year 2.