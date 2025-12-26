default-cbs-image
Wallace (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Seattle.

Wallace will end up missing a second consecutive game due to a shoulder injury that he sustained in practice during Week 16 prep, and his next opportunity to play is the Panthers' regular-season finale against the Buccaneers in Week 18. Claudin Cherelus will likely start at inside linebacker for a second straight game in Wallace's absence.

