Wallace (shoulder) was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wallace underwent season-ending shoulder surgery earlier in the week, so it's no surprise that he's been placed on IR. The second-year pro from Kentucky was one of Carolina's most impactful defenders this season, recording 61 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and four passes defensed over 12 appearances. With Wallace sidelined for the remainder of the Panthers' 2025 campaign, expect Claudin Cherelus to start alongside Christian Rozeboom in the team's inside linebacker corps.