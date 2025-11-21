default-cbs-image
Wallace (shoulder) did not participate in practice Thursday.

The inside linebacker missed last week's win over the Falcons with the injury as well. Wallace will have two more practice days to get on the field ahead of Monday's matchup with the 49ers. Claudin Cherelus, Bam Martin-Scott and Maema Njongmeta are Carolina's backup inside linebackers.

