Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Sits out practice to start week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace (shoulder) did not participate in practice Thursday.
The inside linebacker missed last week's win over the Falcons with the injury as well. Wallace will have two more practice days to get on the field ahead of Monday's matchup with the 49ers. Claudin Cherelus, Bam Martin-Scott and Maema Njongmeta are Carolina's backup inside linebackers.
More News
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Week-to-week with shoulder injury•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Logs second sack of 2025•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Cleared to play Week 9•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Listed questionable•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Opens week with DNP•