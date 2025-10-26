Wallace sustained a stinger injury during the Panthers' 40-9 loss to the Bills on Sunday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wallace was cleared of a concussion after taking a hit to the head during the third quarter, but he still came out worse for wear. His practice participation over the coming week will provide clarity on his chances of playing in Week 9 against the Packers on Sunday, Nov. 2. Wallace tallied seven tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, prior to leaving Sunday's game.