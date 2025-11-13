Head coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that Wallace is considered week-to-week due to a shoulder injury, and the second-year linebacker has been ruled out for Sunday's NFC South tilt against the Falcons, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Wallace may have picked up the injury during the Panthers' Week 10 loss to the Saints, when he logged four combined tackles, including 1.0 sacks. It's not clear whether the injury is severe enough for him to be a candidate for injured reserve, but for now, he'll focus on progressing enough in his recovery to return for Week 12 against the 49ers on Monday, Nov. 24. Third-year pro Claudin Cherelus will likely step into a starting role at inside linebacker alongside Christian Rozeboom for as long as Wallace is sidelined.