Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Will not play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against San Francisco, Darin Gantt of the team's official website reports.
Wallace was unable to participate in practice this week after sustaining a shoulder injury in the Panthers' Week 11 overtime win over the Falcons. The 22-year-old has 52 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, so far this season. With Christian Rozeboom also out for Week 12, Bam Martin-Scott and Claudin Cherelus will likely see more snaps in their place.
More News
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Logs another DNP•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Sits out practice to start week•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Week-to-week with shoulder injury•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Logs second sack of 2025•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Cleared to play Week 9•
-
Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Listed questionable•