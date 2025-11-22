Wallace (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against San Francisco, Darin Gantt of the team's official website reports.

Wallace was unable to participate in practice this week after sustaining a shoulder injury in the Panthers' Week 11 overtime win over the Falcons. The 22-year-old has 52 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, so far this season. With Christian Rozeboom also out for Week 12, Bam Martin-Scott and Claudin Cherelus will likely see more snaps in their place.