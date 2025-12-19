Panthers' Trevin Wallace: Won't play against Bucs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Wallace likely sustained the injury during practice, as he practiced without limitations Wednesday then notched limited practices Thursday and Friday prior to being ruled out. Claudin Cherelus will start at inside linebacker in Wallace's absence.
