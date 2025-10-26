Wallace (head) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Bills, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Wallace went to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion after taking a hit to the head. Medical staff have ruled Wallace out for the rest of Sunday's game, but it isn't clear whether he's entered the league's concussion protocol. Claudin Cherelus and Bam Martin-Scott are candidates to see more snaps at inside linebacker in Wallace's absence.