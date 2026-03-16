Gipson and the Panthers agreed to terms on a contract Monday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Gipson signed with the Panthers in late October after being cut by the 49ers. He appeared in nine regular-season games for Carolina while playing on both defense and special teams, finishing with 12 tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks. Gipson will have an opportunity to earn an expanded role on defense for the 2026 season, though he'll likely see most of his snaps on special teams.