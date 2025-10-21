Moehrig registered six tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, Sunday in a 13-6 victory versus the Jets.

Moehrig's sack came less than 30 seconds before halftime after New York had entered Carolina territory. It was his first sack of the campaign, and he now has 4.0 regular-season sacks in his five-year career. Moehrig is up to 46 tackles through seven games this season.