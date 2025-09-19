Panthers' Tre'von Moehrig: Cleared to play Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moehrig (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Moehrig was under the weather Thursday and missed practice, but he's good to go for Sunday's NFC South tilt with Atlanta. Moehrig has recorded 20 tackles (14 solo) on 100 percent of the defensive snaps through two games.
