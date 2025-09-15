Moehrig recorded nine total tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Cardinals.

Moehrig has been on the field for all 111 of Carolina's defensive snaps through two games, leading the team in total tackles for the second consecutive week. The first-year Panther is on pace to easily surpass his previous single-season high of 104 total tackles, having already recorded 20 this year. Moehrig is expected to remain one of the Panthers' top defensive playmakers in a Week 3 divisional matchup against the Falcons.