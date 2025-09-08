Moehrig tallied 11 total tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Jaguars.

Moehrig had an impressive Panthers debut after signing a three-year, $51 million deal with the team in March. The 26-year-old led Sunday's game in both total and solo tackles, suggesting he could serve as one of the team's top defensive playmakers in 2025. It marked the fourth time in his career in which he tallied double-digit tackles, and 11 stops ranked as the second-most of his career. He's an intriguing IDP option to keep an eye on as the Panthers take on the Cardinals in Week 2.