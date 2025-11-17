Moehrig recorded 11 total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 20-27 overtime win over the Falcons.

The first-year Panther led Carolina's defense in total tackles and notched his second double-digit stop performance of the season in Week 11. Moehrig has appeared in all 11 of the Panthers' games this season, recording 73 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defended, with one interception. He's expected to remain one of the defense's top playmakers in the Week 12 matchup against the 49ers.