Moehrig recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Carolina's loss to San Francisco on Monday night.

Moehrig once again played 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the Panthers against the 49ers. Through 12 games this season, all starts, Moehrig has recorded 81 tackles (50 solo), including 1.0 sacks, five QB hits and a pair of pass breakups, including one interception, on 98 percent of the defensive snaps.