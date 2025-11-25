Panthers' Tre'von Moehrig: Eight tackles in MNF loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moehrig recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Carolina's loss to San Francisco on Monday night.
Moehrig once again played 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the Panthers against the 49ers. Through 12 games this season, all starts, Moehrig has recorded 81 tackles (50 solo), including 1.0 sacks, five QB hits and a pair of pass breakups, including one interception, on 98 percent of the defensive snaps.
More News
-
Panthers' Tre'von Moehrig: Double-digit stops in win•
-
Panthers' Tre'von Moehrig: Productive vs. Saints•
-
Panthers' Tre'von Moehrig: Five tackles, INT in Week 9 win•
-
Panthers' Tre'von Moehrig: Only four stops in loss to Bills•
-
Panthers' Tre'von Moehrig: Brings down QB in Week 7 win•
-
Panthers' Tre'von Moehrig: Productive in win•