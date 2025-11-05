Moehrig recorded five tackles (three solo) and two pass breakups including one interception, in the Panthers' win over the Packers on Sunday.

Moehrig has started all nine games this season, and his two pass breakups against Green Bay were his first two of the season. With the Packers leading just 7-6 in the third quarter, Moehrig picked off Jordan Love and returned it 36 yards to the Green Bay 38-yard line, helping set up a Rico Dowdle touchdown run on the ensuing possession. On the year, Moehrig has posted 55 tackles (34 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and the one interception on 97 percent of the defensive snaps.