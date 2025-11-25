The NFL announced Tuesday that Moehrig has been suspended one game without pay for unsportsmanlike conduct in Monday's 20-9 loss to the 49ers.

Moehrig punched Jauan Jennings below the belt during the fourth quarter, sparking a reaction from Jennings that required both teams to hold players back. Moehrig will appeal the suspension, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. If Moehrig loses his appeal, the Panthers will likely turn to either Demani Richardson or Lathan Ransom to fill in for him at safety Week 13 against the Rams.