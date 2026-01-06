Moehrig recorded 103 total tackles (65 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and two passes defensed, including one interception, over 16 regular-season games in 2025.

Moehrig signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Panthers in March and lived up to his contract in his first season with the team. The TCU product started all 16 regular-season games in which he appeared and tallied a career-high 3.0 sacks. His versatility played a key role in the Panthers' defensive success, as he logged 442 snaps in the box, 310 in the slot, 143 at free safety and 94 on the defensive line. Moehrig remains under contract through 2027 and is expected to remain one of Carolina's top defensive playmakers for years to come.