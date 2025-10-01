default-cbs-image
Moehrig recorded three tackles (zero solo) in the Panthers' loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Moehrig played 94 percent of the defensive snaps against New England, but his three tackles marked a new season-low for the 26-year-old safety. On the season, Moehrig is up to 29 tackles (18 solo) and one QB hit on 96 percent of the Panthers' defensive snaps.

