Panthers' Tre'von Moehrig: Misses practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moehrig (illness) did not practice Thursday.
Moehrig wasn't on the injury report Wednesday, so this is a new issue for the safety, who will have another three days to shake off his illness ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. Moehrig has started each of the Panthers' first two games this season, recording 20 tackles (14 solo) on 100 percent of the defensive snaps.
