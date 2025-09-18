default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Moehrig (illness) did not practice Thursday.

Moehrig wasn't on the injury report Wednesday, so this is a new issue for the safety, who will have another three days to shake off his illness ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. Moehrig has started each of the Panthers' first two games this season, recording 20 tackles (14 solo) on 100 percent of the defensive snaps.

More News