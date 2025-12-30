Panthers' Tre'von Moehrig: Notches sack in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moehrig recorded four total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.
Moehrig finished with his lowest amount of takedowns since Week 8, but he did make the most of one of his opportunities Sunday, sacking Sam Darnold in the first quarter. The safety has now registered 97 total tackles (61 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed, one of which is an interception, over 15 contests this season.
