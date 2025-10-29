default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Moehrig recorded four tackles (one solo) during Sunday's blowout loss to Buffalo.

Moehrig has now been held with under five tackles in three of eight regular-season appearances to begin the 2025 campaign. On the year, he's racked up 50 tackles (31 solo) including 1.0 sacks. Moehrig is now tied with Brandon Jones for the 10th-most stops at the safety position, production that puts him on the radar as a tentative starter in IDP formats heading into a Week 9 road matchup against Green Bay.

More News