Panthers' Tre'von Moehrig: Only four stops in loss to Bills
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moehrig recorded four tackles (one solo) during Sunday's blowout loss to Buffalo.
Moehrig has now been held with under five tackles in three of eight regular-season appearances to begin the 2025 campaign. On the year, he's racked up 50 tackles (31 solo) including 1.0 sacks. Moehrig is now tied with Brandon Jones for the 10th-most stops at the safety position, production that puts him on the radar as a tentative starter in IDP formats heading into a Week 9 road matchup against Green Bay.
