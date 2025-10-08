default-cbs-image
Moehrig logged seven tackles (six solo) in the Panthers' win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Moehrig finished second on the team in tackles behind Christian Rozeboom during the victory. The 26-year-old has gotten off to a strong start in his first season with Carolina, totaling 36 tackles (24 solo) across his first five outings.

