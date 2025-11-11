Panthers' Tre'von Moehrig: Productive vs. Saints
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moehrig tallied seven tackles (six solo) during Carolina's loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Moehrig finished second on the team in tackles behind Derrick Brown, who had nine during the loss. Moehrig got off to a strong start in his first season with the Panthers, recording 62 tackles (40 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and an interception across his first 10 outings.
