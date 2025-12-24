Moehrig finished Sunday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers with seven tackles (five solo).

Moehrig was one of four Carolina defenders to play every single defensive snap, and he finished tied with Claudin Cherelus as the team's third-leading tackler behind Nick Scott (10) and Christian Rozeboom (eight). Sunday marked the seventh time in 15 regular-season games that Moehrig posted at least seven stops, and the fifth-year safety is up to 93 tackles (58 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses (one interception). He is close to cracking the tackling century mark for a second consecutive year, and he'll look to reach that milestone in this Sunday's home game against the Seahawks.