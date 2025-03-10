Carolina will sign Moehrig to a three-year, $51 million deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Moehrig is coming off a career-best year with Las Vegas in which he recorded 10 passes defensed and 104 tackles (64 solo) over 17 games, and now he'll get a big payday with Carolina. He should start at safety in 2025, though it's not yet clear who will start next to him.
