Moehrig logged six tackles (four solo) during the Panthers' 30-0 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Moehrig finished Sunday's game tied with Mike Jackson for the second most tackles on the Panthers behind Christian Rozeboom (nine). Moehrig is up to 26 total tackles through three games, which leads the Panthers and is tied with Kamren Curl and Derwin James for second most among NFL safeties behind Talanoa Hufanga (27).