The NFL lifted Moehrig's one-game suspension Monday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Moehrig was suspended by the league for one game for unsportsmanlike conduct during the Panthers' Week 12 loss to the 49ers. His suspension caused him to be sidelined for the Panthers' 31-28 win over the Rams in Week 13, and his return means Lathan Ransom (thumb) will likely revert to a rotational role in the secondary for Carolina's Week 14 clash against New Orleans this Sunday.