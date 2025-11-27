Panthers' Tre'von Moehrig: Suspension upheld
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moehrig's one-game suspension was upheld Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Moehrig got into an extracurricular scuffle with Jauan Jennings and ultimately punched the wide receiver in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss. He was originally suspended Tuesday, and he'll now officially be sidelined for Sunday's matchup against the Rams.
