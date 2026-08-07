Panthers' Trevor Etienne: Draws start in preseason opener

Etienne started the Panthers' 33-30 preseason win over the Cardinals on Thursday, rushing four times for 12 yards and bringing in his only target for minus-1 yard.

With Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks both getting the night off, Etienne was the first back on the field for the Panthers and logged touches on each of the first three drives. He netted 12 yards via back-to-back runs on Carolina's third possession, but he was ultimately outperformed by both Miles Davis and veteran AJ Dillon after exiting the game. Etienne appeared in all 17 regular-season games as a rookie in 2025 and contributed 107 scrimmage yards, but he also added value on special teams with 733 kickoff-return yards and 163 yards on punt returns. Etienne will continue attempting to make a case for a roster spot in Carolina's second preseason game, which unfolds Saturday, Aug. 15 on the road against the Bills.