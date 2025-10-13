Etienne rushed three times for 17 yards during Sunday's 30-27 win over the Cowboys.

The rookie running back from Georgia continued to work in a reserve role, as Rico Dowdle tallied 239 total yards and a touchdown on 34 touches in the Panthers' Week 6 win. Etienne has now rushed 15 times for 76 yards and caught both of his targets for nine yards over his first six games as a pro. He's expected to remain a depth option in Carolina's backfield while operating as the team's kick and punt returner in a Week 7 matchup against the Jets.