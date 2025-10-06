Etienne rushed four times for 22 yards and caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins.

With Chuba Hubbard (calf) sidelined Sunday, the rookie running back from Georgia logged a career-high 12 offensive snaps. However, this increase in playing time didn't translate to production, as Etienne recorded just five touches. He was overshadowed by Rico Dowdle, who tallied 232 total yards on 26 touches while making his first start as a Panther. Even if Hubbard remains out in the Week 6 matchup against the Cowboys, Etienne is expected to continue playing a depth role in Carolina's backfield.