Etienne took three carries for one yard and caught both of his two targets for nine yards during Sunday's 20-17 win at New Orleans. He also returned three punts for 43 yards.

Etienne again played second fiddle to starter Chuba Hubbard in Week 10 with Jonathon Brooks sidelined by a groin injury, and Etienne got the second most touches of any of his five games so far this season. His role on offense in Week 11 will depend on Brooks' status, but regardless, the vast majority of the Panthers' snaps at tailback will continue to go to Hubbard when he's available.