Etienne played just four of the Panthers' 75 offensive snaps and rushed once for two yards in Sunday's 30-27 overtime win over the Falcons.

The rookie from Georgia has now played just 10 offensive snaps across Carolina's last four games, affirming his position as the team's No. 3 running back behind Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard. Although Etienne has played a minor offensive role, he's contributed on special teams, recording 544 total return yards through the Panthers' first 11 contests. He's expected to remain Carolina's top return specialist in the Week 12 matchup against the 49ers.